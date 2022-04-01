PGGM Investments Has $41.87 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $41,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after acquiring an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,219,000 after acquiring an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after acquiring an additional 432,108 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,489,000 after acquiring an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,546,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,945,000 after acquiring an additional 294,819 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

CBRE stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.