PGGM Investments Lowers Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330,279 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ball were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 37.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.1% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

