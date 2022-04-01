PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,576 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

