PGGM Investments Sells 14,512 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after buying an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Qorvo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.74.

Qorvo stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.63.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

