PGGM Investments Sells 149,872 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 299,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 149,872 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Nucor were worth $34,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

NUE stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

