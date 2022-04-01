PGGM Investments Sells 1,753 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $46,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $173.97 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

