PGGM Investments Sells 25,815 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,815 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $22,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $280.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.06 and a 200-day moving average of $309.18. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

