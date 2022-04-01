PGGM Investments Sells 360 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,370 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

