PGGM Investments Sells 360 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,370 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.
About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.