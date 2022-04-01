PGGM Investments Sells 848 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,454,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,404,000 after acquiring an additional 252,370 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,675,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.