Phantasma Energy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $153,269.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (KCAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $153,269.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00047464 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.26 or 0.07381074 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99935717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046647 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,814,931 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

