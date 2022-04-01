Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. 4,764,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.
In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
