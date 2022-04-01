Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.39. 4,764,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,555,604. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after buying an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

