Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of PGR opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Global Resources has a one year low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £111.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.69.

Get Phoenix Global Resources alerts:

About Phoenix Global Resources (Get Rating)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.