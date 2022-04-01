Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

PLAB traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,705. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Photronics by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 343,257 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

