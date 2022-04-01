Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 7.50%.

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

