Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million.

WSBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $468.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 111,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

