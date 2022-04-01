Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,063,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

