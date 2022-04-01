Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

PIPR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Shares of PIPR opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.08.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

