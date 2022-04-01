Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $359.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

