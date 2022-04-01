Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank First in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First has a 12-month low of $66.64 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bank First by 5.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bank First by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank First by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

