Piper Sandler Lowers Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $34.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE TPX opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $167,076,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

