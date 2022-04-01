Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKBEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $4.25 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

