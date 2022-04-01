PIXEL (PXL) Trading 35.7% Higher Over Last Week

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $3,605.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,696.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00828957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00207065 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

