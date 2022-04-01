PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,803. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.