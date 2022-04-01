Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $253,800.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $253,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $300,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 355,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYA. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

