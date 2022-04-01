Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,347 shares of company stock worth $2,584,651. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $4,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 355,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $6,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 24,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

