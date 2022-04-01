PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Purchases $60,060.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 13,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.85 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,119,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 88,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MYPS. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.