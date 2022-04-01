Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stake Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Shares of PLUG opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

