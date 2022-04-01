PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 34,500 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 365,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $7,854,800.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $253,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.