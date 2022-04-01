PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,374. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

