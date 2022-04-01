POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNT. Mizuho began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.20.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.95% of the company’s stock.
About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.
