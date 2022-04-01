PolkaFoundry Price Down 2% Over Last Week (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $858,307.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00107604 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,946,029 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

