Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.49 or 0.00009866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.62 or 0.07330122 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,394.44 or 0.99665864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045815 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

