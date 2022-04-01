Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.32.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $575.57. 1,932,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $356.84 and a 12-month high of $586.32. The company has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.