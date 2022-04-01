Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 114,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,439 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.68. 5,702,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,172. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $164.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

