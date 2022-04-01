Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $22.63 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,997 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for 2.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $22,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Newell Brands by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Newell Brands by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,004. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

