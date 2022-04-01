POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PKX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 134,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in POSCO by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in POSCO by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

