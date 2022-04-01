POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PKX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 134,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. POSCO has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.