Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.57.
Shares of Post stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.48. 16,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
