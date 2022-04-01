Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.48. 16,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.78. Post has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

