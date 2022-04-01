Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,478,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

PWCDF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.