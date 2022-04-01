Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,200 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 2,478,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.1 days.
PWCDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.
PWCDF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.
Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.
