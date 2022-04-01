PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at $3,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 500,512 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 14,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWSC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,720. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

