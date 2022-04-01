PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $138.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for PPG Industries for the first quarter of 2022 have been decreasing over the past month. The company is executing a cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins. It is also taking steps to expand business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis Flint are expected to contribute to sales this year. The company is also committed toward returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from higher raw material and logistics costs due to supply chain disruptions. Pandemic-related disruption is another concern. The company’s high debt level also lowers its financial flexibility. A stretched valuation is another concern. The stock also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $131.07. 1,690,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,891. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

