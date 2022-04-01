Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

