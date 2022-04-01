Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM) Shares Up 1.4%

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40). 22,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 148,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.37).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.14 million and a P/E ratio of 16.38.
About Premier Asset Management Group (LON:PAM)
Recommended Stories
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.