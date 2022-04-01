Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $179.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.92.

NYSE PLD opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.04. Prologis has a 12 month low of $104.99 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

