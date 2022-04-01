ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.
ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.