Provident Financial plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 287.99 ($3.77) on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The stock has a market cap of £730.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 332.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.49).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

