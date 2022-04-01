Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PFS stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

