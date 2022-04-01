Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.62.

Public Storage stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,693. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $241.96 and a twelve month high of $400.45. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.79.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

