Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.36.

PRPL stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $391.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

