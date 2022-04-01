PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34-9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.000 EPS.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PVH by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of PVH by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PVH by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

