Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Express, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Express by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

